Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 49,419 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 526.7% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 10,405,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,195,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

