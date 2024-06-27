Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,460 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 864,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 559,695 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,143,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,261,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,933.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 394,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,160,000 after acquiring an additional 381,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 553,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 315,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGXU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,993. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.