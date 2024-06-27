Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.74. 2,565,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,618. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

