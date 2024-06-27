Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,916. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

