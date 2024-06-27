Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after acquiring an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,792,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100,204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.13. 185,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $120.78.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

