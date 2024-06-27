Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 323.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 48,119 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.59. 2,357,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.