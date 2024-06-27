Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 3 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $27.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4,009.40. 168,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,197. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,737.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,616.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,624.50 and a 52 week high of $4,040.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.