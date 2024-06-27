Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 160,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,105,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,469. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

