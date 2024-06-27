ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of PRPH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. 23,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.88.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

