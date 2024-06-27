ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.13

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.13 and last traded at $74.85, with a volume of 36798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGL. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

