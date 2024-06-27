ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Trading Down 0.8%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.13 and last traded at $75.13. 4,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $75.71.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $289.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.71.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 160.2% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000.

About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

