ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Trading Down 1.2%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.36. Approximately 124,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 66,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

ProShares Ultra Yen Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

About ProShares Ultra Yen

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

