Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $22.72 million and $497,945.70 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,050,951,546 coins and its circulating supply is 25,974,357,612 coins. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

