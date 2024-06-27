Prudential’s (PRU) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.13) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.63) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.83) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Prudential Trading Up 0.3 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 65,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of £479,818.08 ($608,674.46). 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
