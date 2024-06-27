Prudential’s (PRU) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.13) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.63) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.83) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRU

Prudential Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

PRU opened at GBX 746.60 ($9.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,523.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 684.73 ($8.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,123 ($14.25). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 747.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 784.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08.

In related news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 65,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of £479,818.08 ($608,674.46). 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.