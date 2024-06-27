PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s payout ratio is presently 31.74%.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.
