Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 37,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 41,360 shares.The stock last traded at $32.57 and had previously closed at $32.54.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,442 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.