Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Trading Up 0.2%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.

Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

