QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.33. 10,013,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,296,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $220.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.