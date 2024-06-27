Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.54

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 21054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Randstad Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

