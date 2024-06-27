RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Head-To-Head Analysis

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Immuneering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics N/A -72.61% -62.99% Immuneering N/A -55.79% -50.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Immuneering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics $1.53 million 69.57 -$116.80 million ($3.07) -0.99 Immuneering $320,000.00 127.87 -$53.47 million ($1.87) -0.74

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immuneering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RAPT Therapeutics. RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immuneering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.1% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Immuneering shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Immuneering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RAPT Therapeutics and Immuneering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 9 4 0 2.31 Immuneering 0 4 4 0 2.50

RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 708.74%. Immuneering has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 878.26%. Given Immuneering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immuneering is more favorable than RAPT Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immuneering has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immuneering beats RAPT Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues. Its lead oncology drug candidate is tivumecirnon (FLX475), an oral small molecule CCR4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

