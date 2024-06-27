REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Sells A$763,792.00 in Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Fellows sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$190.95 ($127.30), for a total value of A$763,792.00 ($509,194.67).
Tracey Fellows also recently made the following trade(s):
On Wednesday, April 10th, Tracey Fellows sold 136 shares of REA Group stock.
REA Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.
About REA Group
REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.
