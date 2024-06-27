Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of O stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $52.33. 1,688,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,352,576. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

