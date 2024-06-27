Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.65

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.65 and last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 1560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.

Recruit Stock Up 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

