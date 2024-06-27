Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stake Boosted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.33. The stock had a trading volume of 71,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.