Request (REQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.53 Million

Request (REQ) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Request has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $113.21 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10924197 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,147,901.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

