Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) General Counsel Jeff Cislini Sells 2,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 0.3 %

Revolution Medicines stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.53. 753,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVMD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 771,018 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 77.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,067,000 after buying an additional 1,712,639 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

