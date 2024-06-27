Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 98.8% in June

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rheinmetall Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS RNMBY traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $121.85.

Rheinmetall Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.8434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.64. Rheinmetall’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

