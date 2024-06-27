Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.51

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 146815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Get Riskified alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSKD

Riskified Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Riskified by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Riskified by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,384 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Riskified by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,710,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 35,699 shares in the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Riskified by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.