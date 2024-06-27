Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

