RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Mcdonald Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.5% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,953,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

