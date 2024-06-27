Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Rupert Resources Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.52.

(Get Free Report)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.