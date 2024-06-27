Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
