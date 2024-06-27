S.A. Mason LLC Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMCB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,611. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $72.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $835.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

