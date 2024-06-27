S.A. Mason LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,963,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4,876.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 419,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 915,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.38. 23,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,954. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.