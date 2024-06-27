S.A. Mason LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 360,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.48. 34,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,016. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

