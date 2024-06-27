S.A. Mason LLC Sells 299 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,348,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after acquiring an additional 538,274 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after acquiring an additional 317,081 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 284,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,655,000 after acquiring an additional 233,945 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $334.60. The stock had a trading volume of 115,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,958. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.12 and a 200-day moving average of $332.66. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

