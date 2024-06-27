S.A. Mason LLC Sells 735 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUSC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS NUSC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. 64,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

