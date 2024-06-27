Safehold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Safehold has a payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a current ratio of 42.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

