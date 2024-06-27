Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,401 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,660,000 after buying an additional 385,608 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,509,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $57.99. 323,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

