Sage Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Sprott comprises about 1.7% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 82.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 432.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 16.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 363,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Price Performance

NYSE SII traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 14,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,053. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

