Sage Investment Advisers LLC Sells 300 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 2.6% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 11.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.38. 641,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.56 and a 200 day moving average of $176.40. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $130.91 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

