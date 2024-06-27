Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Down 5.9%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 630,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 221,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Salazar Resources Stock Down 5.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.83.
About Salazar Resources
Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Salazar Resources
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.