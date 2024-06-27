Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Down 5.9%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 630,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 221,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Salazar Resources Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

