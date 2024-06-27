SALT Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.47 million and $4,941.02 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,661.12 or 0.99926752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012603 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00079295 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

