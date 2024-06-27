Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,051 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $36.91. 744,823 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

