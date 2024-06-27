Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,812. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $130.91 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

