Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,000 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,271,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RSPF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $261.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.