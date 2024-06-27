Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Short Interest Update

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the May 31st total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sanwa Stock Performance
SNWAF remained flat at $15.17 on Thursday. Sanwa has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.
Sanwa Company Profile
