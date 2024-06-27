Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.4% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after buying an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,916,000 after buying an additional 451,744 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,840,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,652,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,049,000 after buying an additional 235,941 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. 1,574,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,078. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

