Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $156.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

