Schroder UK Mid Cap Announces Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:SCP)

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroder UK Mid Cap Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON SCP traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 617.68 ($7.84). 35,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 601.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 574.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35. The company has a market capitalization of £213.59 million, a P/E ratio of 643.75 and a beta of 1.25. Schroder UK Mid Cap has a 52-week low of GBX 482 ($6.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 654 ($8.30).
About Schroder UK Mid Cap
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder UK Mid Cap
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Micron Stock Alert: Seize the Opportunity Before It Skyrockets
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.