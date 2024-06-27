Schroder UK Mid Cap Announces Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:SCP)

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON SCP traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 617.68 ($7.84). 35,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 601.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 574.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35. The company has a market capitalization of £213.59 million, a P/E ratio of 643.75 and a beta of 1.25. Schroder UK Mid Cap has a 52-week low of GBX 482 ($6.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 654 ($8.30).

About Schroder UK Mid Cap

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

