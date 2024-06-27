Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Sold by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,108,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $384,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 16,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,513. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $52.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.